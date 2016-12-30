Prophet, Church Couple Caught In Sex Triangle

A Harare woman says her marriage has crumbled after a pastor told her husband that he will never be rich because she was cursed.

Diana Kitenge said her husband, Frank believed Pastor Mwamba and dumped her for a church usher, Clarity.

“He gave my husband a prophecy during church service that I am cursed and will not receive wealth from God if I remain Frank’s wife.

“What kind of prophecies are those that destroy marriages? And a few days after that prophecy Clarity sent a nude photograph to my husband.

“Pastor Mwamba dismissed us from his church but to my surprise he is taking my husband behind my back and is visiting Chinhoyi church branch with my husband.

“Clarity is seeing my husband and they have plans to marry being supported by Pastor Mwamba.

Clarity confirmed cheating with Frank but denied the nude photograph saying it was doctored and she never sent it to Frank.

“To be honest as a single mother I fell in love with Frank aware that he was married but the marriage was not intact,” said Clarity.

“After his wife came with the photograph before church leaders I decided to separate with Frank because the issue ended at Harare Central police station where we received counselling.

“That photograph is doctored musoro ndiwo wangu chete not the body and legs. Who brought the story to you press since we have resolved it in front of Pastor Mwamba and secondly to police.

“The photograph started circulating at our church services and I later discovered that it was Frank’s wife who posted it on social media.

Pastor Mwamba told H-Metro that he has good plans to restore Frank and Diana back into the church after Christmas saying he is preaching forgiveness and encouraging his members to exchange gifts.

“It is true that I sacked some couples out of Victory church because of their behaviour especially Diana and Frank would publicly fight here at church,” said Pastor Mwamba.

“I was very cross especially with Diana for circulating a nude photograph of Clarity only to come to me after everyone had seen the picture, I ordered her with her husband Frank to leave my church.

“Frank failed to respond after I asked him why Clarity’s nude photograph was discovered in his mobile phone. If Clarity marries Frank I will curse her since Frank is legally married to Diana.

“After Christmas I will allow them back since we are preaching messages of hope and forgiveness and I have good plans for Diana and Frank in my ministry so I am ever communicating with them.

“I am a builder of marriages not a destroyer as what other people want to believe, next year we are going to look after orphans and this Christmas our church is going to distribute goodies to orphans and widows,” said Pastor Mwamba.

Asked if he gave prophecies that Diana had evil spirits that cause her husband poor, Pastor Mwamba said Diana was used to utter words while possessed and it was from those words where she talked of evil spirits from her family that were wrecking her marriage.

“Diana was still to be delivered from evil spirits that manifested during church services and she would utter words although demons’ words cannot be taken seriously,” said Pastor Mwamba. – Blantyrepost