Prophet Magaya, “F*** You Mugabe!” PICTURE BLAST

Spiritist preacher, Walter Magaya has come out guns blazing in a picture blast promoting “F** You Mugabe” activist, Acie Lumumba as it is now revealed the preacher is secretly grooming Lumumba. At a time when Magaya is in trouble with the state, the timing of the Lumumba meetings is seen as a deliberate firing back at the state prosecutors in a vivid and graphic repeat of “F*** You Mugabe!,” as Magaya faces jail for rape.

Magaya has gone on to encourage the man to continue on his anti Mugabe drive, an official Lumumba statement reveals.

Lumumba early this year attacked President Mugabe to his face using an F swear word. This was on the same day Lumumba launched his party, VIVA Zimbabwe.

Since that day Lumumba has increased his attacks on President Mugabe.

Meeting Lumumba at the weekend, Magaya told him to continue. He told me to “focus on your focus,” says Lumumba. Below was the full text:

Meet Prophet Walter Magaya; I have heard so many things said about him, good and bad, but when I spend time with him I can tell you one thing, he has applied himself and like him or nah, he is a maverick at what he does. He commands the single largest evangelical congregation I have seen in Zimbabwe, it’s easier to hate on him, I choose to congratulate him for doing his thing and doing it well. He taught me focus on your focus and the rest will fall into place. He is not perfect, he’s not supposed to be, 3 things will last forever FAITH, LOVE AND HOPE. If you didn’t know him, now you do.