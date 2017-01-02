RAPE TRIAL: Arrest Taught Me A Lesson | Magaya Latest

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder Prophet Walter Magaya, says his arrest and subsequent appearance in court in 2016 has opened his eyes and made him wiser.

Prophet Magaya said this early on Sunday morning while fielding questions from journalists on the sidelines of his church’s New Year service dubbed “the crossover.’

Asked how he described the year 2016 in the context of tribulations he went through after he was accused of raping a Midlands State University student who was also a member of his congregation, Prophet Magaya said he was now more focused.

“The persecution sharpened me. The persecution made me a better person hence the breakthrough of being shifted to a better level,” said Prophet Magaya in a brief response to the question.

Pressed to elaborate further particularly his ministry’s 2017 plans, Prophet Magaya said : “That is the main reason why we have shifted. Tested and shifted.”

A new twist emerged a few weeks ago on the criminal case after the complainant wrote an affidavit withdrawing the allegations saying she had misled authorities.

Prophet Magaya’s case has since been referred to the Constitutional Court for determination if his rights were not being violated.

This was after the State insisted on proceeding despite the withdrawal something that the defence strongly contested.

Prophet Magaya described 2016 as a major breakthrough for his ministry considering several projects he completed and some success stories.

“To be honest as a ministry we are satisfied with 2016. It is the same year that we constructed the prayer mountain (big church for prayers), it is the same year we constructed a hotel, it is same year Yadar FC (PHD owned football team) qualified into Premier League, same year we opened offices in six countries, it is the same year we entered into major farming,” said Prophet Magaya.

“So to us as a ministry it was a major breakthrough. It is the same year we entered into a major breakthrough. It is the same year the media lied that we sold cucumbers and maize (to congregants). It is the same year we built major housing projects, we are currently building 1 800 housing units in Bulawayo. To us it is one of the best years. It was better than 2015.”

He said he would continue supporting Government’s empowerment effort in 2017 particularly employment creation and provision of accommodation.

“Yes, a lot of them (projects for 2017), we are going big into farming. I want to try and employ more people, as much as I can. We are also going big in different projects, housing projects so that we can assist our members,” said Prophet Magaya.

He said there would be better fortunes for members of his congregation saying the secret behind success was good attitude.

“Good attitude brings good performance. Good attitude brings high performance. It is about what is inside you that determines how you live. If you change your attitude your performance will also be high in terms of different things. The attitude inside you is the greatest prophet of your life,” he said. – State Media