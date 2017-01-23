Rebellious Mujuru Cursed – Mphoko

Acting President Phelekezela Mphoko says Zimbabwe People First leader, Joice Mujuru cursed herself by failure to respect authority from as far back as her early days in the liberation struggle.

In his address to the Bulawayo Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting at Davies Hall on Sunday, Cde Mphoko chronicled how Mujuru showed her true colours of lack of discipline during a tour of Tanzania, Zambia and Mozambique as part of a commission of inquiry chosen by the Patriotic Front to investigate the collapse of ZIPA.

He said that Mujuru had no one to blame for her demise but herself as she failed to appreciate and respect President Robert Mugabe who made her what she is today.

Mujuru served as the country’s Vice President from 2004 to 2014 before being dismissed for plotting against the president. – Online