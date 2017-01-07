REVEALED: Olinda’s Real Age

Is Olinda Chapel older than Stunner?

ZimEye.com has looked into spiraling claims that Olinda Chapel is older that her husband, Stunner and also reports that say she is nearing 50 years of age.

Through her social media rant at her husband for cheating, Olinda has opened a web of investigations and social rumour mongering around her private life.

ZimEye toured her offices at Oxford Business Park, John Smith Drive, in Oxford, UK. ZimEye found out that official records state that Mrs Chideme was born in August 1983 and so that puts her current age at around 34 years at present.

Olinda ranted against her husband (on video) on Thursday sending the nation into an uproar over the hubby’s alleged cheating with young women. In the clip, she said she was the one supporting the man who has been sleeping with teenage girls inside her Harare property. VIDEO: