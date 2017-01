Who really is TB Joshua, a prophet or a crooked, cunning conman? This week ZimEye.com exposes the preacher for who is truly is. This investigation comes after a 6 year period studying the necromancer together with his so called “spiritual son,” Walter Magaya. This series begins with the following video being streamed throughout the day, Monday 16th January 2017. We invite both critics and followers of the preacher to this ZimEye LIVE show…

