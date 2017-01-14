Roki Dumps Girlfriend, Lives Large In South-Africa

CONTROVERSIAL urban grooves star musician, Rockford “Roki” Josphats seems to be living the life in neighbouring South Africa and not bothered of what awaits him at home after he “disappeared” after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, Nyasha Valerie.

The “fight” is alleged to have caused Valerie’s miscarriage and she reported the matter at Borrowdale Police Station in Harare under reference number CR879-8-16 for assault and theft of property.

All appears to be well for the Chidzoka hitmaker, who is continuing with his trade, staging performances in Cape Town, if the pictures of the show posters he has posted on social media site Twitter are anything to go by.

In one of the pictures, Roki is in the company of South Africa’s multi-award winning rapper, Cassper Nyovest, and it is captioned: “Bumped into the hommie @CassperNyovest on my way to Cape Town . . . Humble guy . . . Cape Town, are you ready?”

In an interview with NewsDay Weekender yesterday, Valerie said she was not aware of the musician’s whereabouts, as she had not been in contact with him.

“I have moved on and I am sure he (Roki) will succeed in his endeavours,” she said.

When contacted for comment on the progress of the case, national police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said she was not aware of the matter.

“I don’t know about Roki beating up his girlfriend. Call Harare Central [Police Station] and talk to them about the issue,” she said.

Harare police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Simon Chazovachii said he needed time to gather the information from his Borrowdale colleagues, where the case was filed, and could only respond later in the day, saying he was out of office

“This requires some time for me to find out and consult with the police from Borrowdale. Give me the reference number of the case and you can get back to me later in the day as I am currently out of office. We are hosting some campaigns,” he said.

Efforts to get a comment from him later were unsuccessful.