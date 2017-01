Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa | At 6pm tonight I’ll be live on BBC World Radio for an interview on being the child of a politician. Myself and other young people across the globe will speak on “what it’s like” and…what it’s NOT like.

You can listen in here: http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p04pr3cd

