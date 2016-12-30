SA Cops Foil Limpopo Smuggling Bid | Fresh Details

South African police have intercepted a donkey-pulled cart carrying an assortment of goods which were smuggled from that country to Zimbabwe via the Limpopo River.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, said the smugglers were spotted by a team led by the provincial commissioner lieutenant general Nneke Ledwaba, which was patrolling the border line in a helicopter.

Brig Mojapelo said the smugglers who spotted the helicopter while in the midst of the river, escaped to Zimbabwean territory on Wednesday morning.

He said patrols had been heightened on the boundary line after they recovered another stolen vehicle which was being smuggled into Zimbabwe near the same area.

“A donkey-pulled scotch cart was spotted from the helicopter conveying goods towards Zimbabwe’s side of the Limpopo River, which is 2km from last week’s success.

“The suspects when noticing a police helicopter landing on the river bank, fled to Zimbabwe; leaving the donkeys and the cart on the dryer portion of the river.

“This is the second achievement of an operation led by the provincial commissioner,” he said.

He said among the intercepted goods were groceries and that no arrests had been made so far.

The value of the goods is yet to be ascertained.

Brig Mojapelo said patrols were on going with a view of reducing the illegal movements of goods between the two countries borders.

Last week the police (SAPS) recovered a Toyota Hilux, that had been stolen from Durban after it was abandoned by the suspects when the spotted the police helicopter.

The car was partially submerged in the water and was being pulled out by five donkeys.

The police officer commanding Beitbridge district (Dispol), Chief Superintendent Francis Phiri, said recently that they have since intensified patrols along the many illegal crossing points along the Limpopo River.

Some of the popular undesignated entry points include Dite, Musetshe, Panda-Mine, Mai Maria, Tshivhalamakula and River Ranch areas.

He said the patrols had resulted in the interception of a vehicle carrying 23 minors who were being smuggled into the neighbouring country near the Panda Mine area.

It is reported that 120 children have been intercepted along the boundary line since the beginning of December, prompting security agents to re double their efforts in fighting the crime. – State Media