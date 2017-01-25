SDA CHURCH MURDER: City Relieved As Arrests Are Made

Ray Nkosi | The City of Bulawayo this morning woke up to a huge relief at the news that four man have been arrested on suspicion of murdering long serving Pelandaba Seventh Day Adventist church security guard Buton Sikalongo last week.

The four thugs who the whole of Bulawayo wanted arrested whatever it took are Onias Bhebhe (43), Thompson Phuthi (40) Martin Bhebhe (36) and Nozinhle Bhebhe (24) were picked up by the police in the city after a massive search for the brutal murderers.

Their victim, whom they allegedly savagely attacked, died upon admission at Mpilo Central Hospital last Wednesday morning and was buried at Solusi Mission on Sunday.

National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of the four man all from Pelandaba suburb and are now facing armed robbery and murder charges in connection with the crime committed last week on Tuesday.

The brutal murder of Sikalongo left residents of Bulawayo shocked as the long serving member of the church was known throughout the city particularly for his commitment to the church and community of the city.

The four men brutally stabbed Sikalongo with knives and chopped him with an axe in probably the most brutal murder the city ever expected on an innocent man whose whole life was spent around the church.