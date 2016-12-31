Secret Letter Reveals Mugabe Panic

A 10 page party document has leaked revealing deep panic in the top echelons of power.

President Robert Mugabe is at his last of strength as his party falls apart, the long 10 page document reveals. The development comes as a war veteran formerly in charge of security, wrote warning that ZANU PF is folding away with President Robert Mugabe’s life.

In the last 6 months the opposition has called to the attention warning of a spirited slide back to the shadowy past where government ruled through force and all dissent was treasonous. Until this year, the larger part of ZANU PF seemed comfortable with this regression as government fundamentally changed several laws meant to protect Zimbabweans.

But the latest leaked ‘secret’ communication written to President Robert Mugabe giving direction proposals on what he should do in order to defend power from those who want to take it via ‘unconstitutional means,’ shows a departure from the norm.

Robert Mugabe was in July told to his face by war veterans he must resign with immediate effect and handover to his Vice Emmerson Mnangagwa. Soon after that Mugabe then had proxy war vets variously attempt to wrestle the War Veterans association from its leader, Christopher Mutsvangwa. That failed and the latter has remained in position, even growing stronger.

The letter dated October 5 and signed by Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi and War Veterans Minister, Tshinga Dube, says Mugabe’s woes are being fanned from within Zanu PF’s bitter warring factions.

“The problems affecting war veterans in their totality and complexity are beginning to define a national security threat, with unpleasant connotations as the 2018 elections approach. This calls for urgency in addressing their issues,” the document reads.

It continues stating, “the high-level steering committee has concluded that some of the problems that are afflicting war veterans are being orchestrated and sponsored from within the party. This calls for some constructive conversations, both vertical and horizontal, of which this letter is but a beginning.”

Sekeramayi and Dube then beg Mugabe to intervene urgently before everything goes “out of hand”.

“This plea solemnly seeks to invoke Your Excellency’s tried and tested statesmanship, your esteemed wisdom and prudence so that you may consider intervening both in the party and government in order to restore matters concerning war veterans before they go too far out of hand.

“The plea comes in the face of serious challenges facing war veterans, including mainly government’s increasing failure to meet their statutory welfare entitlements, their own deepening internal disunity, poor leadership and loss of direction amongst some of them as well as the deepening rift in their relationship with the party.”

Meanwhile, another war veteran formerly in charge of security, siding with Christopher Mutsvangwa has written saying if something is not quickly done, Mugabe is dying with ZANU PF. Batsirai Musona's letter was published on ZimEye on Friday afternoon.