Senior ZRP Cop In Trouble After Attempt To Grab Gweru Family’s Property

A GWERU family has engaged Bulawayo lawyer, Bruce Masamvu, to file for a peace order against a senior police officer, who has reportedly ordered them to vacate their property claiming it was his.

Masamvu yesterday confirmed that his clients, Clement and his wife Ruth Damiyano of 22 Nehosho Senga in Gweru, were seeking a peace order against Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officer, Wilson Makono stationed at Senga Police Station.

“I have already received an instruction from my clients to file a peace order application with the courts and I am currently finalising the process,” he said.

“This family was sometime in 2011 granted peace orders, which according to my clients, the police officer did not heed and now my clients are telling me that he has ordered them to vacate the property or he will shoot them.”

In their affidavit, the couple claims that they agreed with one Douglass Mandipira to swap their property, number 22 Nehosho Senga in Gweru, with his property number 3021 Mkoba 16 Gweru and paid a top up of $6 000.

“We agreed that we would complete the transaction upon production of title deeds by each party. The transaction could not be completed before Mandipira left Zimbabwe. However, Wilson Makono, a CID officer, has recurrently harassed my family claiming to be the owner of the property number 22 Nehosho Senga Gweru. He came with Kamutingondo, a fellow CID officer, and other men before damaging part of the house,” reads the affidavit in part.

The couple submitted that they reported the matter to the police in Senga, but Makono allegedly continued harassing and abusing them, claiming he was above the law.

“We now fear for our lives because they threatened to shoot us,” reads the affidavit. – Newsday