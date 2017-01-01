Shock As Armed Robbers Raid Bus

Police have launched an investigation into an armed robbery case where three suspects raided a broken down bus, assaulted passengers and got away with valuables worth thousands of dollars.

The incident occurred on Friday at the 81km peg along the Harare-Chirundu highway. A King Lion bus broke down in Banket during the night. Three armed men then appeared and threatened to kill the passengers if they resisted to surrender their valuables.

National police spokesperson Chief Superintended Paul Nyathi said the police are investigating the case.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of armed robbery which occurred at the 81km peg along Harare-Chirundu Highway, Banket.

“Circumstances are that on December 30, 2016; the bus was travelling from Chirundu to Harare when it broke down. The bus crew arranged alternative transport for the passengers and as they were waiting for assistance from Harare, at around 2200 hours, three unknown male adults forced the door open using an unknown object.

“One of the accused persons produced a pistol and threatened to kill two passengers while the other two accused assaulted a passenger with iron bars.

“They stole US$540, K4000, a Samsung cell phone, two 12v batteries, a car radio and a spare wheel; all valued at US$1740.”

The recovery team arrived during the robbery and was also attacked. Chief Sup Nyathi said the robbers smashed the recovery team’s vehicle windscreen with an unknown object before fleeing in a white Mazda truck.

In a separate incident that occurred on Thursday, two women travelling from Beitbridge to Masvingo lost valuables priced at ZAR3 900 to robbers.

The police have urged members of the public to use conventional transport when travelling. They have also expressed concern over the increase in armed robbery cases countrywide. – State Media