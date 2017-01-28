Shock As Renal Unit Machine Is Stolen From Govt Hospital

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo |The vital Renal Unit equipment donated to Masvingo Provincial Hospital by the Chinese Government has been stolen, it has emerged. Health experts have described the theft of the Renal Unit equipment as shocking and catastrophic. The Renal Unit Section situated close to the female medical ward lost its float switch, UV light and dialysis circulation pump under mysterious circumstances.

Sources at the hospital told ZimEye.com yesterday, the Renal Unit Machine was yet to be officially commissioned. It is understood medical doctors who have links with private clinics have been fingered in the scam and investigations are in progress.

“The chief suspects are medical doctors in that unit. Investigations are in progress and we hope the suspects will be brought to book,”said an official at the government run hospital. It is understood the Renal Unit Machine is valued at $100 million. Detectives from Masvingo Central Police Station ,armed with a search warrant also raided a local private clinic in search of the missing parts. Masvingo Provincial Medical Director Amadeus Shamu told ZimEye.com ,the police were investigating the matter.

“The crucial parts are missing but we cannot rush to conclude that the parts were stolen.We are waiting for a comprehensive report from the police,”said Dr Shamu. Health Minister,Dr David Parirenyatwa also said investigations on the matter were being carried out. As a result of the missing parts, the Renal Unit Section has all but suspended operations , putting the lives of hundreds of patients across the province and surrounding places at risk.