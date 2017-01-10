Shock As Suicidal Man, Rapes Stabs Teen Wife

A 28-YEAR OLD Bulawayo man allegedly raped his wife in a bush and then stabbed her after threatening to commit suicide.

He later rushed to the police station to report a false robbery.

A court heard that the man from Sizinda suburb drew a knife and stabbed his 19-year-old wife three times as they were walking home at around 11PM along Plumtree Road near Bellevue suburb last Thursday.

The suspect, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim pleaded not guilty to rape, attempted murder and supplying false information to the police when he appeared before Bulawayo Provincial Magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya.

“Your Worship I was very drunk on the night. I don’t remember well what really happened or what I did,” he said.

The magistrate remanded him in custody to January 26 for trial.

For the State, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said last Thursday, the man attacked his wife as they were walking home from town and rushed to the police to make a false robbery report.

“Accused and complainant failed to get transport at the time of the night so they walked home. Accused suddenly dragged complainant into a nearby bushy area and demanded sex. He tore complainant’s clothes and raped her once,” he said.

“Accused told complainant he wanted to kill her then kill himself. He stabbed her twice in the head and once on the abdomen.

“He then went to Donnington Police Station to report that his wife had been attacked by robbers. Complainant told the police that it was infact the accused who had raped and stabbed her leading to his arrest.” – State Media