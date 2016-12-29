Shock As ZNA Soldier Threatens To Kill And Rapes Teen

A KWEKWE- based soldier has appeared in court for allegedly threatening to kill and raping his neighbour’s 16-year-old daughter during a visit to his rural home in Osabeni area in Mangwe District.

Elson Ndlovu (26) who is stationed at 5.2 Infantry Battalion appeared on initial remand before Plumtree magistrate, Mr Taurai Manwere, who remanded him in custody to January 10.

Mr Manwere advised Ndlovu to apply for bail at the High Court.

He is being represented by Mr Prince Butshe of Mathonsi Ncube Law Chambers.

Prosecuting, Mr Elisha Mazorodze said Ndlovu gained entry into the juvenile’s bedroom hut at 1AM while she was asleep with her two siblings aged nine and 15 years.

“On 27 December around 1AM Ndlovu opened the juvenile’s bedroom door which was unlocked and gained entry.

“He covered her mouth with his hand to stop her from screaming and threatened to kill her if she alerted her siblings,” said Mr Mazorodze.

“He pinned her to the bed, removed her clothes and raped her while her two siblings were asleep,” he said.

Mr Mazorodze said the juvenile’s 15-year-old sister woke up as her sister was struggling to scream while Ndlovu was raping her with his hand still covering her mouth.

He said the 15-year-old rushed out of the hut to report the matter to her aunt who was sleeping in a separate room.

Ndlovu upon realising that he had been discovered fled from the homestead and left behind a shoe.

Mr Mazorodze said the matter was reported to the police resulting in Ndlovu’s arrest the following day. – State Media