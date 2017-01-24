Shocker After Girl Commits Suicide Over Married Man Dispute

Terrence Mawawa, Buhera | A 21-year-old woman killed herself after her parents stopped her from marrying Chale Mugadzikwa who already has another wife.

Loveness Kashaya of Mukute Village Under Chief Makumbe, Buhera, hanged herself on a tree branch after her father Josiah Kashaya forcibly took her from the Mugadzikwa’s homestead. According to details from the Police at Murambinda Growth Point, Loveness’ father was briefly detained as the cops suspected foul play in the matter.

However, Josiah was later released because autopsy results confirmed Loveness had committed suicide. Josiah said he assaulted the man who had eloped with his daughter.

“In a fit of rage, I went to Mugadzikwa’s place and assaulted him. I also beat up my daughter and told her to return home and she complied. I remained behind as I wanted to settle the matter with some elders.When I got home Loveness was not there. Her body was later seen by a passer-by,”said Josiah.

He added:” Initially the police accused me of killing my daughter but they later released me after seeing the post-mortem results. As a family we have been tormented by the incident.I did not expect her to hang herself.”

Police at Murambinda said:”The man was initially arrested as a suspect following his daughter’s death.He was briefly detained but we later released him after seeing the autopsy results.There is no doubt Loveness took her own life following a dispute with her parents.”