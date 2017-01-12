Shocker As Man ‘Rapes’ Lover’s Daughter (11) as Siblings Watch

A 36-YEAR-OLD man from Bulilima allegedly raped his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter in the presence of her two siblings aged four and six-years.

Vusumuzi Maphosa of Gwambe Village appeared before Plumtree magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere facing rape charges.

He was not asked to plead and remanded in custody to January 24.

Prosecuting, Mr Elisha Mazorodze said Maphosa broke into his girlfriend’s house at night on December 5 and allegedly raped the juvenile.

“On 5 December around 10PM Maphosa went to his girlfriend’s house while they were sleeping. He forced entry into the bedroom hut of his girlfriend’s children where the 11-year-old juvenile was sleeping with her two siblings aged four and six years old.

“He covered the juvenile’s mouth with his hand and removed her clothes. The juvenile struggled with Maphosa until her siblings woke up,” said Mr Mazorodze.

He said Maphosa threatened to beat up the three children if they screamed.

Maphosa then allegedly raped the 11-year-old girl and fled from the scene.

Mr Mazorodze said the two youngest children rushed to their mother’s bedroom hut and reported what had transpired. The matter was reported to the police resulting in Maphosa’s arrest.

In another matter, a 29-year-old umalayitsha also appeared before Mr Manwere for allegedly raping a woman from Mafa Village in Bulilima District.

Prosecuting, Mr Elisha Mazorodze said Calton Ngwenya allegedly raped the woman on December 19 at around 11PM.

Ngwenya was remanded in custody to January 25.

“On 19 December around 11PM the victim was at her father’s homestead where she was visiting. At night Ngwenya broke into the hut where she was sleeping.

“The woman woke up and realised that it was Ngwenya whom she normally contracted to ferry her property from South Africa to her rural home in Bulilima,” he said.

Mr Mazorodze said Ngwenya produced a knife and threatened to stab the woman if she screamed. He raped her once and then fled from the homestead.

The woman’s parents were alerted by their daughter’s screams but Ngwenya had disappeared into the darkness. – state media