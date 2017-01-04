Shoot Bond Notes Supporters – MP

Glen Norah Member of Parliament Webster Maondera said Zimbabweans did not want bond notes so legislators who were supporting the bill to introduce bond notes deserved to be killed by a firing squad because they were going against the will of the people.

Full contribution:

HON. MAONDERA: Thank you Hon. Speaker. I represent a constituency and I have got the views of my constituents so, I have got every right to debate – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] – I cannot proceed if you continue to make noise and you will delay yourselves.

Mr. Speaker Sir, from the report that was given by the Committee that collected the views of the people, it looks like the majority of the people were against the bond notes. So if I could have my own way, those people who are supporting bond notes deserve to be killed by a firing squad because they are going against the will of the people of Zimbabwe – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] – Mr. Chairman, can I be protected?

HON. ZIYAMBI: On a point of order, Mr. Speaker Sir. The Hon. Member is using unparliamentary language to the effect that he wants those members who are supporting the Bill to be put on a firing squad. It is uparliamnentary language which should not be allowed in a democratic society.

THE TEMPORARY SPEAKER: Hon. Member, if you are short of facts there is no point of you standing up to debate. Let other people debate. Be factual.

HON. MAONDERA: I was saying it in a metaphorical way.

THE TEMPORARY SPEAKER: Be factual and debate.

HON. MAONDERA: So it is important that we continue to go along the will of the people, what the people said about the bond notes and it is also important Hon. Chair, that – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

THE TEMPORARY SPEAKER: Order Hon. Members. Order! Order please.

HON. MAONDERA: The other aspect, Hon. Speaker, is the quality of paper of the bond notes – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

THE TEMPORARY SPEAKER: Order, order please.

HON. HOLDER: On a point of order, Mr. Speaker Sir. I do not think that the Hon. Member understands the Bill. So, Hon. Speaker, the problem that we are having is they are making a lot of noise. We are not hearing anything and he is repeating himself. Astika, kuda musombodhiya I do not know – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

THE TEMPORARY SPEAKER: Order please, Hon. Member.

HON. MAONDERA: My point is that, before we brought in this Bill before this august House we should have done our thorough homework about the quality of the bond notes – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

THE TEMPORARY SPEAKER: Order please. Hon. Members, give him a chance.

HON. MAONDERA: We should have done our homework first on the quality of the bond notes – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

THE TEMPORARY SPEAKER: Hon. Members, order please. Order please! Hon. Member, if you have no facts – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] – Order please. What is it? Order please.

THE MINISTER OF FINANCE AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT (HON. CHINAMASA): Mr. Speaker Sir, I want to thank…

HON. MAONDERA: On a point of order, Mr. Speaker Sir – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] – Hon. Speaker, I was elected by the people of Glen Norah. I have got a constitutional and democratic right to debate. I am not one to accept – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

THE TEMPORARY SPEAKER: Order please. Order Hon. Members. Let us hear him …

HON. MAONDERA: No, it is not fair, it is not fair – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

HON. CHAMISA: I have a point of order Mr. Speaker. I think this is a very special appeal. I do not think that the Hon. Member is going to take that much time. If he could just be allowed Hon. Speaker Sir – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] – Honestly, I do not think he will take time. We must respect each other.

THE TEMPORARY SPEAKER: Order! Hon. Members to my right, order please. Hon. Member, you may resume your debate but I do not think you have got a lot to say. Just say what you need to say and sit down.

HON. MAONDERA: Thank you Hon. Speaker. I was raising a point that before we brought in this piece of legislation, we should have done a lot of home work – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

THE TEMPORARY SPEAKER: Order, order please.

HON. MAONDERA: We should have done a lot of homework because as it stands right now, people from my constituency are crying about the quality of the bond note. So, I am urging the Hon. Minister to go back to the drawing board – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

THE TEMPORARY SPEAKER: Order, order! Resume your seat. Order please. Hon. Members, you are wasting your own good time. Let this man finish his debate. He does not have much words to say. Give him two minutes then that is it. Hon. Member, I am giving you two minutes to wind up your debate.

HON. MAONDERA: Thank you for protecting me Hon. Speaker. Maybe my last point will be to urge the Minister to take his time next time when they want to bring laws of national importance so that as Members of Parliament – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

THE TEMPORARY SPEAKER: Hon. Members to my right, please you are not in a beer hall.

HON. MAONDERA: “Vana Keith Guzah vanongogona kutaura parally, havasati vambotaura muno.” – [Laughter.] –

HON. GUZAH: On a point of order Mr. Speaker Sir, I think it is important for the Hon. Member of this House of Parliament to speak issues that are relative to what is being discussed here. He continuously raises issues that are not of paramount importance to this House. He must stick to issues that are relevant and critical to this discourse. Thank you – [HON. MEMBERS: Hear, hear.] –

THE TEMPORARY SPEAKER: Order, order. Order please. In fact, he has not said anything. So can you speak something please.

HON. MAONDERA: Thank you Hon. Speaker. I was just concluding. I urge the Minister to give this House ample time for us to get to understand. You will be shocked Hon. Speaker that some Hon. Members do not know what you are talking about; they do not know what this law entails. If we are given ample time; we do not want to be pigeonholed so that we deliberate and consult our constituencies and pass a law which is of national importance. I want to thank you very much. In future, I think people should listen to the voice of reason. Thank you. – The Insider