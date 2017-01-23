Soldier Caught In The Act Bonking Small House

A SOLDIER based at One Commando had to duck into a wardrobe after his wife unexpectedly arrived home in the middle of a steamy se_x romp with his teenage girlfriend.

Patrick Chiutsi was convicted of having se_x with a minor when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate Noel Mupeiwa.

The complainant was a Form Two pupil at Zimbiru Secondary School in Chief Chinamora’s area.

According to court papers, sometime in January last year, Chiutsi proposed love to the minor and she agreed.

The two fell in love and on October 28 the complainant was alone in a bedroom when Chiutsi came in ?and asked to have se_x with her.

The juvenile refused and Chiutsi pushed her to the bed and covered the minor’s mouth with his hand before forcibly removing her panties with the other hand.

Chiutsi then unzipped his trousers and forced himself on the child.

The complainant bled and spoiled her clothes screaming for Chiutsi to release her.

When Chiusti was about to leave the room he saw his wife approaching and hid in the wardrobe.

His wife entered the room and ordered him to come out or face unspecified consequences and he complied.

Chiutsi left with his wife and the complainant remained behind, bathed and washed her spoiled clothes.

After sometime, Chiutsi’s mother came to the scene and advised the juvenile not to reveal the incident ?or be assaulted by her father.

The complainant complied and kept the issue to herself until October 31 when she confided in a friend.

The issue spilled to her father’s friend who later confronted the minor before she opened up.

Her father then reported the case at ZRP Chinamora, leading to Chiutsi’s arrest.

The complainant was referred to Mbare Edith Clinic for medical examination. -Weekend Post