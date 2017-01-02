Soldier Steals From Mugabe

Terrence Mawawa, Gutu | A Gutu based Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) soldier has been implicated in the theft of Command Agriculture Fuel valued at $250.

Thomas Muchemwa, based at 42 Infantry Battalion in Gutu, appeared before Gutu Magistrate, Edwin Marecha, last week. He was charged with contravening Section 113(2)(d) Chapter 9:23 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act). The court heard that Muchemwa stole diesel meant for the Command Agriculture Programme at Zvavahera Irrigation Scheme.

Muchemwa was attached to the Command Agriculture Programme by the Zimbabwe National Army. The court also heard that Muchemwa was allocated 40 coupons of diesel meant for Zvavahera Irrigation Scheme and converted them to his own use. On December 12, a team led by another Zimbabwe National Army member, Norman Mudzengi, went to Zvavahera to conduct an audit.The team discovered that Muchemwa could not account for 220 litres of diesel.

Muchemwa was remanded in custody for continuation of trial. Muchemwa’s case epitomizes the massive plundering of state resources by government bureaucrats.

Critics have warned that the much touted Command Agriculture Programme will be a failure due to greed and rampant looting of resources. “We do not foresee the programme becoming successful because of corruption, looting and greed. The whole programme has been marred by selfishness,” said a government official.