Dear Editor,

I’m here sitting behind my window in my house in Borrowdale and outside are 3 army trucks. The President Robert Mugabe is trying to threaten us but the soldiers have given him the middle finger. I hear this is the situation all over country and in Matebeleland of all places. But these servicemen will not lift an arm against their own. Mugabe has surely reached his end. He is an idiot of idiots.

ED G