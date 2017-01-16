Soul Jah Love Smuggled Out Of Zim By “Prophet” Magaya To Europe ?

Dance-hall singer Soul Jah Love who at the end of 2016 appeared in a church video with controversial preacher Walter Magaya, has been flown to the United Kingdom.

The trip to a top British hospital, is said to have been funded by Magaya himself in a desperate move to make sure the singer is healed so that Magaya’s stage-prayer for the man is validated. Magaya has on video admitted to paying thousands of dollars in order to falsify facts.

In December Magaya’s workers staged a deceptive act claiming the singer had been healed and were pictured taking away the man’s wheelchair, SEE THE BELOW PICTURES:

But days later the singer’s condition has only worsened. The state media reports that the singer was admitted at a UK hospital after his condition worsened during his tour last month.

Reports coming from UK are that the Ndini Uya Uya hit-maker’s condition deteriorated whilst he was performing on stage in Northampton on New Year’s Eve.

The conquering Family boss is said to be still admitted but recovering.

“There were a number of shows still lined up for him but it is unfortunate that he could not fulfil them. On December 31 last year, he had to be rushed to hospital after he fell seriously sick. Hos performance was full of energy which affected his condition since he was already sick,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Jah Love’s manager Wadis Bimha said he had no finer details of what is happening to his artiste since he was not part of the UK entourage.

“I am not really aware of what is going on in the UK at the moment since I didn’t go with my artiste. I have heard of the reports but I am not in a position to authenticate the reports. I am going to get in touch with Jah Love and as soon as I get some information of what’s going on, I will furnish you with details,” he said.