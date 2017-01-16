“Soul Jah Love” Hospitalised for 3 Whole Days

By Staff Reporter| Dancehall sensation, Soul Jah Love was hospitalised in the UK for 3 whole days, ZimEye has been told.

Soul Musaka’s UK promoter, Donald Chinouya, Monday afternoon claimed the singer went into the hospital for a mere checkup. “He only went on the Tuesday, it was just the family’s concerns that he should go for a check up,” he said.

But it has emerged as ZimEye reveals, the singer was hospitalised for 3 days, raising suspicion that the man who Walter Magaya claimed he had healed, is not well at present after Magaya staged a camera act depriving the singer of his wheelchair.

 

