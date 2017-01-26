South-Africa And Zimbabwe In Beitbridge One-Stop Border Post Talks

Zimbabwe and South Africa are in talks over the establishment of a one stop border post at the Beitbridge entry point.

The International Customs Union Day celebrations held on Thursday in the capital provided a platform for government and business to review successes on regional integration, the impact of tight import controls, current trade patterns for Zimbabwe and the state of the nation’s ports of entries.

Minister of Industry and Commerce Dr Mike Bimha who was the guest of honour told the ZBC News following the successful setting up of a one stop border at Chirundu, Zimbabwe and South Africa are now discussing the possibilities of a one stop facility at Beitbridge to ease congestion and facilitate smooth trade.

ZIMRA acting commissioner general Mr Happias Kuzvinzwa says the organisation is committed to fulfill government’s initiative towards the rolling out of one stop border posts across the country.

According to a study by COMESA, the Beitbridge border post is the busiest road border post in Southern Africa with expectations the one stop facility, although capital intensive, will improve customs clearing and other critical procedures. – State Media