South-Africa Isolates Malema

South Africa has distanced itself from utterances made by leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Mr Julius Malema, saying his remarks are not in line with the policies and approaches of the South African government to Zimbabwe, Sadc and the entire African continent.

Addressing journalists in South Africa on Monday last week, Mr Malema claimed that President Mugabe’s continued stay in power was not good for Zimbabwe, the Southern African Development Community and what he called the African revolution project. He further insulted Zanu-PF members, labelling them cowards for endorsing President Mugabe as the party’s presidential candidate for next year’s harmonised elections.

South Africa’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Mphakama Mbete said utterances by Mr Malema on President Mugabe and Zanu-PF were his personal views and would not affect warm diplomatic relations between South Africa, Sadc and the African Union.

Mr Malema’s utterances were also condemned by the secretary-general of the Teachers Union of Zimbabwe Mr Ottoman Magaya who said just three months ago, over 110 trade unions from different countries met in Durban, South Africa, where they spoke in solidarity with President Mugabe’s socialistic stance and his fight against neo-colonialism.

The Zimbabwe Government did not take Mr Malema’s strident attacks on the person of President Mugabe lightly. Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Christopher Mushohwe told Mr Malema that his remarks were irritating and uncalled for, describing him as an ignorant youth and a talkative joker. “The Government of Zimbabwe finds quite irritating and uncalled for insulting statements by the so-called Economic Freedom Fighters leader, Julius Malema, directed at Zimbabwe, and at the person of President Mugabe,” said Dr Mushohwe.

The Pan-Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) welcomed Dr Mushohwe’s response saying it was sorry for “the unfortunate and reckless comments by these lapdogs.”

It said the attack was very cheap, unnecessary, desperate, unwarranted, baseless and immature.

“Since the early 1960s during the decolonisation of African states until to date, we have been infiltrated by London stooges, who are brought and introduced to disrupt progress. They do that consciously or unconsciously. We have seen genuine African heroes being murdered or dethroned,” said the PAC. – State Media