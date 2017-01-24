South-African Politicians Use Zimbabwe’s Crisis In Election Campaigns

As South descends into elections northern neighbors Zimbabwe have taken center stage as all political parties make mention of it at every opportune time.

The latest, EFF leader Julius Malema, described Zimbabweans as cowards for failing to dislodge 93-year old ruler Mugabe.

Malema said, “The situation in Zimbabwe is bad . . . I know that people from Zimbabwe will respond with insults but people in Zanu-PF are cowards. How can you fail to say to Mugabe, with all due respect, please step aside because currently what Zanu-PF is doing is it is burdening Mugabe.”

He went on to give the example of “Commandant Fidel Castro” who when he reached the advanced age passed the baton stick to his brother Raul.

South Africa heads for polls in 2019, but critically the ruling party ANC has its elective congress at the end of the year which will see six candidates battle it for the top post which is a straight jacket to country presidency.

The Minister of Home Affairs, Malusi Gigaba of ANC, was the first to make the mark with Zimbabwean in political politics when he said Zimbabweans with Special Permits must seek other options if they wish to continue to stay in the rainbow nation.

Not to be outdone, Johannesburg Herman Mashaba of DA launched a veiled attack on Zimbabweans when he said all illegal foreigners are criminals, and must leave his city.

Political analysts opine that sending foreigners out of South Africa will appease locals who claim they are taking their jobs.

Zimbabweans total an estimated 4million in South Africa, though the only less than a quarter are documented. – Agencies