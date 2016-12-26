State Agents Brutally Torture Activist’s Son, Leave Him For Dead

Staff Reporter | Suspected state security agents beat up political activist’s son, Joelson Mugari demanding to know his whereabouts. Wrote Mugari on social media, “My son beaten by unknown assailants and left for dead after they argued I was in the house yet I was out of Gweru.
My second born. They came asking for me yet I was in Harare I went there briefly during week and came back so when I was there I had a meeting by my house.” Images of the brutally tortured lad soon emerged. His condition could not be established at the time of going to press. More to follow..