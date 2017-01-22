Stolen Botswana Vehicle Found In Bush

A vehicle that was stolen from Botswana was recovered in Nswazi area in Bulilima District dumped in a bush.

Bulilima-Mangwe officer responsible for crime Superintendent Pedzai Dzindimu said the vehicle was stolen from a Botswana national on Friday last week and recovered in the country the following day at 1am. He said the robbers gained access into the country through an illegal crossing point at Maitengwe Border Post.

“There is a stolen vehicle which was recovered in Nswazi area which is under Madlambuzi policing area in Bulilima. We received communication from our counterparts from the neighbouring country to keep a lookout for the stolen vehicle.

“Police conducted patrols along the border line and surrounding areas leading to the recovery of the vehicle on Saturday around 1am,” he said.

Supt Dzindimu said no arrests had been made but investigations were underway to catch the culprit. He said the vehicle which is a Volts Wagon 2006 GT model- navy blue in colour was recovered about 20 kilometres from the Zimbabwe-Botswana border fence. He said the vehicle was being held at Madlambuzi Police Station awaiting collection by the Botswana police.

“We suspect that the robber stole the vehicle from Botswana and drove it up to Zimbabwe where they cut through the fence and gained entry into the country through an illegal crossing point at Maitengwe Border Post. We suspect that they went on to dump the vehicle in the bushes and fled from the area. We haven’t gathered the number of culprits suspected to have committed the offence,” he said.

Supt Dzindimu appealed to members of the public that had information on the whereabouts of the culprit to contact any nearest police station. – State Media