Strive Masiyiwa Presidency Blast in 2 Days’ Time? | Tycoon Keeps Zimbabweans Guessing

It is two days before the new year and Econet boss Strive Masiyiwa has kept the nation guessing on what his grand announcement is going to be. While some speculate that Masiyiwa’s new year hit will simply be a business matter linked to his media company, Kwese Sports set to compete with DStv, the man says that it will be

“an announcement that will blow you away!”

Business mogul Strive Masiyiwa earlier this month sparked a Presidential frenzy after announcing to his thousands of fans he is due to blast out a special announcement, and one "that will blow you away." That announcement saw many wondering what it will all be about with popular activist Alois Matongo speculating Masiyiwa could be persuaded to run for the presidency in the next election to end the economic and moral decay of our country.



Masiyiwa, a hot favourite to run for Zimbabwe’s Presidency has been mum over his political ambitions, with many speculating at long last the exiled businessman is now taking the bull by the horns. A recent ZimEye survey showed that Zimbabweans want the businessman for the Presidency, as he was already established financially and remains one of the leading untainted Zimbabweans fit to lead. ALSO READ – Strive Masiyiwa Wins Presidency Opinion.

Said Masiyiwa “Meanwhile, I’ve delayed my special announcement until January. This one will blow you away… Don’t try and speculate on what it might be; you’ll just end up feeding the fake news hucksters. Just wait for it, and be prepared. Merry CHRISTmas.”