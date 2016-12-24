Strongest Car Runs On 100% Mbanje | BREAKTHROUGH ZIMBABWE

Zimbabwe has at its immediate disposal a cannabis (mbanje) innovation for vehicles – mbanje fuel for a car, the latter whose body is furthermore also made of mbanje hard-fibre, making it the strongest car in the world, and the most efficient on natural fuels.

Two young men in Harare’s Greencroft surbub are leading in calls for the government and industry for the mbanje car, also known as “the green machine” and they have created the following Facebook page for this – The legalise it movement Zimbabwe. Justin Tapiwa and Kudzi Gonese, spoke to ZimEye.com on Friday night.

“Why we are confident that it will work? We have done a lot of research, we have a track record of how it has worked before, so we just want to revamp the idea again,” said Tapiwa.

Bruce Michael Dietzen from Florida, the mastermind behind the “green machine,” hopes his environmentally friendly car will weed out the taboo behind the cannabis plant.

“Cannabis hemp is still considered a dangerous drug according to the government. It’s considered as dangerous as heroin or cocaine – it’s insane!” he said. “This green machine is made from three plies of woven hemp, making it lighter than cars made from fiberglass.”

And with a body at least 10 times more dent-resistant than steel, the car wouldn’t need as much of a fix after an accident.

“The body of the car uses about 100 pounds of woven hemp,” he noted.

Building the car was no pipe dream for Dietzen, who found inspiration after hearing about famed industrialist Henry Ford using the durable material in 1941 to build the world’s first soybean-hemp car.

But acquiring the controversial material proved more difficult than he expected.

“I live in Florida, hemp is still illegal to grow so I had to import the woven material all the way from China because we still don’t have the facilities that can make hemp fabrics,” he said.

It cost the former Dell exec $200,000 to build the car, which runs on a bio fuel made from recycled agricultural waste that is expected to have a much lower carbon footprint than standard electric-powered cars.

“Many states are starting to make it (hemp) legal. It’s a really great sign as we’re getting back to the point where we’re starting to make products out of industrial hemp just as Henry Ford suggested we should do,” he said. – Barcroft Media/ ZimEye