Stunner and Olinda Back In Bed Together Again | BREAKING NEWS

By Terry Bhorowa| THERE WAS DRAMA AFTER DRAMA last night when Stunner (Desmond Chideme) and his wife, Olinda returned back into each other’s arms again hours after the woman had broken down in public while raging rant against his character.

Olinda in an emotive video shoot had earlier Thursday told of her troubles with her husband’s alleged infidelity. “I stood by that man, I stood by that man from beginning to end; I did everything for him, every single thing, I did from my own hard work…and I get this in return, I get this nonsense!,” she said while narrating claims that Stunner has been bedding young girls in her absence inside her Zimbabwean home.

Olinda is a wealthy UK based woman who married Stunner in a rushed ceremony last year in April.

During her rant, she also proved against Stunner’s conduct items such as female shoes belonging to Stunner’s alleged lovers, all found inside the property.

But despite the enormity of evidence against Stunner’s character, Olinda was back in Stunner’s arms again after the singer had driven back home.

He posted several snap chats while next to his wife in dramatic scenes that kept Zimbabweans wondering what really is happening. He even cracked jokes about the day’s events while Olinda flashed an embarrassed smile. He then began going through his wardrobe reminding Olinda that she had told the world she bought all his clothes for him. More to follow…