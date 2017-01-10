Stunner Breaks Silence | FRESH DETAILS

LOCAL rapper Stunner, real name Desmond Chideme, yesterday broke his silence, confessing to cheating on his wife Olinda whom he confirmed to be his “blesser” who buys him expensive cars and clothes.

In an exclusive interview with radio personality Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa on Facebook Live, the Dhaf korera hit maker, who broke down several times, also admitted to texting his ex-flame Pokello Nare.

A teary Stunner further claimed that Zimbabweans hate him but want to be involved in his personal life.

“On the real, people should just get out of my life . . . that’s what I want. I just want to do music, that’s all I’ve been doing. I don’t know why people hate me, I don’t eat at anyone’s house and I’ve never asked for anything. But Zimbabweans hate me and I know that for a fact,” he said.

It was the first time Stunner opened up on his relationship with his wife after last week’s drama which has earned them the moniker, “Keeping up with the Chidemes”.

Olinda took to Facebook Live to pour her heart out on her troubles with her husband’s alleged wondering eye.

She said the artiste cheats on her with teenagers and claimed that everything Stunner owns, including cars and clothes, were a result of her hard work.

Stunner, using the same platform, yesterday said he agreed to do the interview to set the record straight.

He confirmed cheating on Olinda but refused to shed light on the mysterious damsel he cheated with, saying he owes no one but his wife an explanation.

“I’m not here to say I’m correct. I’m here to say that yes what she said was true. I had a slight lack of common sense and I made a mistake. Yes I cheated and I’m not here to justify it, that it’s because I’m a man,” said Stunner.

“The two spoke to each other and they exchanged words and I’m happy that happened. But I’m here to say I cheated and I’m wrong.

“I don’t owe any explanation as to why I did it to the public, the only person I owe that to is my wife. By telling people out there it’ll look like I’m trying to find an excuse or a way out, but I’m not looking for that.”

Stunner rubbished his wife’s claims that everything he owned was due to her hard work saying he had a life before he met her.

“I’ve known my wife for close to a year. So people can’t think she has been buying all my clothes and some of the cars for less than a year. It’s just my wife’s reaction as she was angry and it’s fine,” he said.

Asked why he was still texting his ex-girlfriend Pokello whom he featured with in a steamy sex tape, Stunner said they have a normal relationship.

“I still speak to Pokello, she’s married, I’m married and we’re cool like that. It’s not one of those relationships where I say good morning or what, it’s just normal. I text her and even her husband (Elikem),” said Stunner.

On whether he and Olinda are still together, Stunner said a lot of people have been speculating about his marriage yet they have no idea what’s going on.

“We woke up in the same bed. How else can you be with somebody if you woke up in the same bed and sheets? People have been saying a lot and it’s unfortunate that there’s a huge public eye that wants to blow things out of proportion and those who really think without the wife he’s going to be nothing,” he said.

In all this, Stunner had advice for married men who have wives who are earning more than them.

“I encourage people to love their wives even if they’re earning more than you. Even if after this interview something happens next week and she says she no longer wants to be with me then that will be that. So I’ll go back home and cook because I don’t think she has mellowed enough to cook for me at this juncture,” he said. – State Media