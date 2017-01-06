Stunner Humiliation As ‘Sex Lover’ Flies Into Zimbabwe

Olinda Chideme might have forgiven her husband Stunner, but their troubles are from over as more details emerge of the latter’s lovers, causing the couple much humiliation.
Speculation is rife concerning a US- based girl whose Facebook user name is Dion Chasa has revealed that she is the reason Stunner and his wife Olinda had a fallout.
She posted a Facebook status revealing that she was in a relationship with Stunner and a message directed to her from Olinda was also posted.
Several people responded to her posts one looked like Olinda’s message directed at Dion. “Dear Deon, please return the phone Desmond gave you, I bought it. P.s thank you for ruining my marriage”.
Rapper Stunner was subject to social media jokes with people mocking him on Twitter following the widely publicised video of his wife Olinda exposing his bed hopping antics and threatening suicide. She said Stunner has nothing in life and she is behind everything that he has from clothes to cars to the extent of paying for his daughter’s school fees. Several people hoped for a reaction of his longtime rival Mudiwa to the extent of creating images of him supposedly laughing at Stunner. – Agencies