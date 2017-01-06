Stunner Humiliation As ‘Sex Lover’ Flies Into Zimbabwe

Olinda Chideme might have forgiven her husband Stunner, but their troubles are from over as more details emerge of the latter’s lovers, causing the couple much humiliation.

Speculation is rife concerning a US- based girl whose Facebook user name is Dion Chasa has revealed that she is the reason Stunner and his wife Olinda had a fallout.

She posted a Facebook status revealing that she was in a relationship with Stunner and a message directed to her from Olinda was also posted.

“So Stunner was also cheating on me (US) Olinda, I feel your pain” posted Dion yesterday of FB. Her second post appeared to sympathize (or is it mockery) with Olinda stating “Olinda achema hama dzangu…. But Stunner ka”.

The controversial Chasa who is said to be a frequent global traveller, is reported to work for the Canadian Foreign secretary. Chasa who has now deactivated her Facebook account is said to have been shocked upon jetting down in Zimbabwe to find her face on the front page of a red tabloid.

Several people responded to her posts one looked like Olinda’s message directed at Dion. “Dear Deon, please return the phone Desmond gave you, I bought it. P.s thank you for ruining my marriage”.

Rapper Stunner was subject to social media jokes with people mocking him on Twitter following the widely publicised video of his wife Olinda exposing his bed hopping antics and threatening suicide. She said Stunner has nothing in life and she is behind everything that he has from clothes to cars to the extent of paying for his daughter’s school fees. Several people hoped for a reaction of his longtime rival Mudiwa to the extent of creating images of him supposedly laughing at Stunner. – Agencies