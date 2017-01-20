Stunner Impregnates Olinda?

Joylene Mtandwa | Olinda Chideme’s latest Facebook post from this morning that she is ‘feeling sick’, has sparked speculation Stunner’s wife could be pregnant.

Many of her friends concluded with the timing of the post early morning and her recent public outbursts and tantrums, Olinda could be carrying a little Stunner. Wrote one friend, “This early morning must be a young Stunner on the way hey…” to which others responded, “Ndatya kuzvi taurawo,” and “Maybe you are pregnant, it explains you anger, rants, etc hormones anyway.”



Olinda did not come out to correct the public speculation from her friends.

More than 50% of pregnant women experience morning sickness. Morning sickness refers to the nauseous feeling you may have during the first trimester of pregnancy, which is a result of the increased hormones in your body.

Morning sickness can be accompanied with vomiting. Many doctors think morning sickness is a good sign because it means the placenta is developing well. Have no fear, there are several ways to help give you morning sickness relief. More to follow..