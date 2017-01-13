Stunner Interview, Ruvheneko Bares All

Television and radio personality, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, has vowed to continue with her hard-hitting talk shows.

She made this declaration after her recent live Facebook interview with rapper Desmond “Stunner” Chideme who has been trending on social media for the past few days for his saga with his wife.

The live feed video had over 20 000 viewers glued on as she sat down one on one with the rapper.

“I am in the media and I am here to stay for a while, be it print, radio, television or new media.

“My only desire is to grow, evolve and take our flag high,” said Ruvheneko.

The Iron Lady, as she’s been called for her grilling techniques, also said her plans in the media are to establish a credible fourth estate of the country.

“I want to be part of establishing a more professional, credible, valuable, diverse, non-partisan, investigative and generally entertaining fourth estate in Zimbabwe as we advance in this digital age and develop content that can be enjoyed anywhere in the world,” she said.

Her interview with Stunner was one of her most listened to talk show, after Pastor Evan Mawarire’s show on ‘the Platform’ which was her last one on radio.

Since she left ZiFM stereo late last year, she has been doing her television talk show My Future.

During her time on radio, she interviewed a lot of public figures who include her father Dr David Parirenyatwa, MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, Acie Lumumba, Wicknell Chivayo, Evan Mawarire only to mention a few. – State Media