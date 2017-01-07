Stunner Must Be Thoroughly Beaten Up To Teach Him A Lesson?

“Where-ever you meet him (Stunner) you should be beating the shi* out of him!” – Olinda.

It appeared loudly clear on Saturday afternoon that Stunner deliberately pushed his angry wife Olinda to the edge. Zimbabweans across the world joined in unison to denounce the singer who has been allegedly cheating on his wealthy UK based wife. Below was Olinda’s outburst in part:

“And then he comes back to you and tells you I can’t be with you because you are suicidal, yet you got me to this stage yet you’re cheating and everyhting you have been doing from day one; Pokello achi texter panapa…What an ass is he this guy. What an ass, he is the type that if you meet him you should be beating the shi* out of him. Where-ever you meet him (Stunner) you should be beating the shi* out of him!,” said Olinda, SEE VIDEO BELOW.

Is Olinda right or wrong?