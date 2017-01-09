Stunner Speaks Out | EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

Ray Nkosi | It is all eyes and ears this evening when popular presenter Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa talks to Stunner LIVE on her Facebook page.

Stunner has over the days been at the receiving end of his wife Olinda’s humiliating public outbursts about their marriage and especially to do with his bed hoping. An angry Olinda has twice broken down in less than a week, a result she alleges of Stunner’s philandering.

Ruvheneko in her cutting edge interviews, carried out with style, poise characterised by graceful deportment, has interviewed the likes of Pastor Evan Mawarire and other prominent personalities in society.

It is all ears for a waiting audience to hear what Stunner has to say for himself to Ru this afternoon.