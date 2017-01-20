Tete Mati | Women who get sexually aroused by men with earrings usually like them because they make a guy seem confident and passionate. Some women like them because they think they make a guy look sensitive and compassionate, but that is less common.

It was in the late 60s, when men wearing earrings on right ear were meant to be gay, it was safe to get the left ear pierced by straight men. Says designer Varun Bahl, “Men have been wearing jewellery since primitive ages. Jewellery for men has different interpretation in every decade. Minimalism in men’s jewellery is what works. Just don’t go over the top. Though I find more and more men wearing jewellery, I wouldn’t experiment.”

Says designer Nitin Bal Chauhan, “There’s immense romanticism in men wearing earrings. Jewellery for men isn’t regular, it’s a very niche and naughty statement.

One female blogger writes saying, “I don’t agree that men wearing earrings means they are gay. I personally don’t like guys with earrings but hey, that’s just me.”

Zimbabwe was earlier this month kept swinging from drama to drama with Stunner being revealed as an adulterer and going further to slap his wife with the phrase, “saka Baby wanzwa butter!,” thereafter declaring to her hurt that half of her entire wealth belongs to him anyway.

Even after all that, she has remained shockingly glued to him in weird loyalty.

The phenomenon of chemistry behind the Stunner and Olinda relationship could easily be explained under one word, “earrings,” the magic jewellery Desmond Chideme maintains on his ears to keep Olinda at his bedside.