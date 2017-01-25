Sulu Denies Attacks On Mugabe

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Dendera Music icon Sulumani ‘Sulu’Chimbetu has denied recent claims that he attacked President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF in his latest album ‘Jamboree’. The musician who inherited the Dendera legacy from his father, the late Simon Chopper Chimbetu, hit the headlines following the release of his latest album said to be loaded with political messages.

Sulumani attended the Zanu PF campaign rally addressed by Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko in Bikita last week. The rally was held to drum up support for Zanu PF candidate Beauty Chabaya who eventually won the Bikita West by-election by a wide margin, albeit under controversial circumstances.

It is believed Sulumani belted it out at the Zanu PF rally to atone for the controversy he created through his album. In the album Sulu likens the situation in Zimbabwe to the suffering experienced by the Israelites in Egypt. However, the Dendera Music icon has vehemently denied he attacked Mugabe in his latest production.

“Where did you get that ? I did not attack the President. Sometimes people interpret songs in different ways. However, as I indicated why would I attack the President? People are like that,”said Sulu.

Asked why he had performed at the Zanu PF rally in the wake of the controversy surrounding his album Sulu said he would clarify the position through his publicity desk. It is believed the Dendera Maestro panicked following connotations attached to his lyrics and sought to please Mugabe by performing at the Zanu PF rally.