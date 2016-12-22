Tafadzwa & Takudzwa Mushunje (MaTwins) Shine with Special Award | ZIMBABWE MODELS AWARDS

This year’s edition of the Zimbabwe models awards saw over 60 posh stars in the modelling industry being awarded at a ceremony at Pabloz last Friday. The winners included the MaTwins, Tafadzwa Mushunje and her sister Takudzwa who scooped the best twin models 2016. The ever shining MaTwins kept people on their feet making the event a worthy million dollar splash.

The award ceremony which included a red carpet reception and a fashion show by K7, also had Fungai Majaya, Michael Jacobsen and Rishabh Verma who got at least three awards.

Singer and stylist Cindy Munyavi also walked away with the best trendsetter award and thanked her social media followers.

SPECIAL AWARDS.

KikiDivaris.MaTwinsHilda Mutenga.