Tajamuka Hits The Streets

The social movement Tajamuka will tomorrow hit the streets again, this time in a demo to fight against economic injustice. Below is their statement;

Tajamuka Zvakare!!!!!!!

Mangwana Friday

The young & people’s social movement is back again. Tajamuka Zvakare. Tajamuka zvachose.

We are calling upon all vendors to join us at 10 am on Friday the 27th of January 2017, corner Jason Moyo and Ruzende. Even if you’re NOT a vendor but youre outraged by the economic injustice being meted out against our vendors, you are welcome. We will meet with all vendors and all patriotic Zimbabweans to clean confront the city council of Harare and the Ministry of local government.

No vendor will be expelled from their livelihood. Hapana mu vendor achabviswa pabasa rake. Ndipo panebunditso yedu. Munhu wese achabva paanotengesera achienda industry awana basa .Ahoyi Citizens Ahoyi Ahoyi Vendor Ahoyi

Tajamuka/Sesjikile