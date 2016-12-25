TB JOSHUA MURDER: 3 More People Killed Inside Church

Back in 2013, 4 people lost their lives at an anointed water service at TB Joshua’s SCOAN church in Ghana. The following year in 2014, at least 116 precious lives died when TB Joshua’s illegal building inside the church complex collapsed on them. Down south in the same year, an additional 11 people were killed at Joshua spiritual son, Walter Magaya’s church meeting in Kadoma, Zimbabwe. Now certified police reports are coming out that 3 have this month been killed in Joshua’s latest stampede at his SCOAN property in Lagos. The incident happened before their annual healing and deliverance service, a stampede took place while visitors rushed to get through the door. As expected, SCOAN are denying anything has happened; a reporter quotes their spokesperson as saying “Nothing happened on the church premises yesterday. Nobody died. Nobody. Thank you.” however, the local police public relations office confirmed the incident.

The TB Joshua Watch organisation says, “these three incidents should serve as a warning to the public – SCOAN is not a safe place to visit, their crowd control is woefully insufficient and they completely ignore government regulations regarding building safety. SCOAN may try and present themselves as a place of healing, but events like these show the reality is tragically different”.

A police source said the corpses were taken in an ambulance, adding that the Ikotun Divisional Crime Officer and the Area Commander, Area M, accompanied them to the mortuary.

As of 2pm when the Nigerian publication, Punch’s correspondent left the area on the 11th December, a service was still on in Synagogue.

When contacted, an official of the church, who did not want to be identified, urged the correspondent to forward his enquiries to the church’s email address.

He said, “Mr. Folarin, while I appreciate the fact that you have to do your job as a journalist, I also must protect my personal integrity. I will advise you send a mail to info@scoan.org to confirm before publishing any story,” he said.

Meanwhile, the TB Joshua Watch message continued saying, “Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones in this latest SCOAN disaster, and just before Christmas too. It’s likely that they spent a significant amount of their life’s savings to get to SCOAN in desperate search of a healing. Instead they have returned in a coffin. We call on the local authorities to fully investigate this incident, to enforce appropriate controls on SCOAN and to complete the building collapse trial. The SCOAN death toll must be brought to an end”.