TEACHERS’ BONUSES

0

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) is this week attending a meeting called by government to address the burning bonus issue.
The meeting dubbed, ‘a bonus indaba,’ comes in the wake of the rural teachers having heeded the call by ARTUZ to embark on a go slow.

The first meeting began yesterday, 24th of January.

If the meetings are unfruitful, ARTUZ says it will escalate the job action.

Teachers were last year giving fake promises for bonuses.

ZimEye will update our valued readers on developments.

