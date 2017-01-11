Teen Wins $2K For Lost Virginity

A Bulawayo court has awarded damages to a teenager as compensation for lost virginity in a ruling which shines the spotlight on unfulfilled marriage promises.

Magistrate Sheunesu Matove yesterday ruled in favour of Nataly Madziwa who was seeking $8 000 as compensation for having lost her virginity to 41-year-old Joel Moyo, whom she accused of ditching her despite promises of marriage.

Matove awarded Madziwa $2 000, arguing that the $8 000 damage she was seeking was too much.

According to the court papers, Madziwa testified in court that she met Moyo who proposed love to her leading to them getting into a relationship. She further stated that Moyo made it clear that he was a single man who wanted to settle with a woman in marriage.

Madziwa, a Form Six student then staying with her parents, further told the court that Moyo on April 19, 2015 came to pick her up from her home and seduced her to have sexual intercourse — leading to her losing her virginity.

She also claimed that Moyo used to shower her with gifts and money before the sexual acts. As a result, she became pregnant and later gave birth.

Madziwa told the court that she was claiming seduction damages as she lost her virginity and that her chances of getting married have diminished not only because of her virginity status but because she has a child with the defendant.

She also spoke of the humiliation she suffered and still suffering in the community as a result.

In his defence, Moyo said the plaintiff was not a virgin at that time, adding that he even doubted paternity of the child.

He also argued that he was not married but at one point stayed with a woman whom he has a six-year-old child with. Daily News