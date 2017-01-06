THE COUGAR AND SEX : Women Must Not Cry Foul !!

Ndaba Nhuku | Women should stop crying foul!!

Who said women are the only gold diggers? What of equal rights? Feminism? We must all make life tick. By whatever means necessary, feed your crew!!! A few weeks ago you were fuming and defending this guy Jah Prayzah when Gonyeti had an issue with him. Please don’t be two faced.

Men and women can work, or break their relationships. It shouldn’t be an issue for screaming to the world. What do you gain? We sympathise or laugh. Mainly people laugh. Just learn to keep your issues within your close crew and leave social media alone. All you do with social media noise is mess up your kids.

Gold diggers are not new in all societies. They are found both in men and women. Look at most elite families, kids are directed where there is money!! If it fails it fails, accept it and move on silently.

Stop humiliating your partner when he wrongs you about having made him or living in your house, driving your car. It shows why he goes out to other women, you always show him he is nothing without your money!! A nagged man will always find solace in other women’s arms! Fact!!!

A humiliated partner will always find comfort in other people’s arms! Fact!! Please, Zimbabwean women, batayi varume zvakanaka/ akeliphathe kuhle amadoda enu.

And look after yourselves as well. Make up, nails, dressing, hair! Look at yourself in the mirror; will a man seeing you everyday still want to be romantically near you right now? You know the answer. Look around your house; will a man find comfort in it? Clean, tidy, nice scent? Is the bedroom romantic or it resembles a war zone? You know the answer.

How do you talk to your man? Like he is a kid? Your tone says a lot more the actual words you utter! Does he feel respected or you actually respect your kids more than him? How do you treat his friends and relatives? The way you treat yours?

These small things count. It’s not all about money. It’s not only money that binds us. Too many seemingly insignificant things make relationships tick, and may be what it take to make us want to be always by each others side.