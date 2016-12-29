The Social Movements That Gave Mugabe A Run

Chenai Mutambasere and Promise Sande | 2016 what a great year it was to be a Zimbabwean… For many moments in 2016 Zimbabweans finally realised not only the power within, but the strength we have together.

We have witnessed and experienced the socio-economic decline in the last two decades but relied on political messiahs or some prince to come rescue us from our castle of poverty and dejection, but instead we have repeatedly been kissed by frogs!

Only until 2016 when the uprising of social movements, #OAUS, #ThisFlag, #Tajamuka/Sesijikile, ZimbabweYadzoka/MayibuyeiZimbabwe ,#ThisFlower, #ThisConstitution, and many others alike organised action with no political recourse but with a sole desire to represent the cries of the citizens … We are grateful to these movements for helping us finally find a unison with coined messages such #MugabeMustGo #Hatichada #Hatichatya and so on.

It’s true the Zanu Pf regime was shaken. Here were movements that could not be traded with political mileage, non politicians simply advocating for citizens. They were immune from character assassination as they were not in it to lobby but simply to empower. For this I applaud the leading foot solders of the struggle such as Itayi Dzamara, Evan Mawarire (currently in exile), Promise Mukwananzi , Linda Masarira, Patson Dzamara, Sten Zvorwadza, Silvanos Banditi Mudzvova, Ishmael Kauzani, Ostalos Siziba and many others.

They were often arrested for trumped up charges in attempts to silence their voices and causes. Other social activists were abducted by alleged state agents, property destroyed, brutalized and maimed, injected with unknown substances and left for dead. Yet even in these tumultuous times, citizens rose in their hundreds to stand by Pastor Evan when he was falsely arrested, hundreds raised bail money and also fed fellow citizens wrongfully arrested.

That said it’s true the social movements formed in Zimbabwe and abroad quickly took relevance. The effort as reflected by structures put in place in such a short time must be applauded. As we drew towards the end of the year in the midst of dire economic decline it’s true fatigue and in some cases fear was starting to plague the movements but not enough to bring them to a halt.

The announcement of #Munhuwesemuroad brought the worst out of the regime with never before seen repressive and suppressive actions, K9 Units littering the streets, horse dung stench filling the streets and horseback police units were called, helicopters hovering above the city as Harare was transformed into a scene from the Wild Wild West movies. The state has acknowledged the strength of the citizen! The voice of the citizens has been heard loud and clear for one does not attempt to silence a voice they do not hear.

With our state in paralysis of leadership, social movements navigated through a wilderness of political leadership have done their best to raise the citizens voice.

The tenacious passionate activists birthed the Citizen Social Movement in Zimbabwe and it here to stay. Lessons (some more painful than others) have been learnt and the next immediate phase will see a definite regrouping and refocus of these movements. Birthed by the cry for democratic socio-economic justice, citizen movement will begin their charity at home and ensure they are fully geared for 2017 this our penultimate election year.

From All corners of the World, Zimbabweans ordered their flags, marched to the streets and sang for the world to know we demand socio-economic freedom from the oppressive regime of ZANU PF. The diaspora citizens have also fully embraced their role from resource mobilisation, awareness, citizen empowerment and as they continue to do so it is Aluta Continua until the Fat Lady Sings.