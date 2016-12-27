ThisFlag Mawarire, Mugabe’s Biggest Head-Ache In 2016

The ruling Zanu PF party has admitted that now exiled Pastor Evan Mawarire kept it on its feet through out the year 2016. In a 2016 year in review published in the state media, the ruling Zanu PF party admits that groups such as #Tajamuka, #ThisFlag and the NERA platform gave it a run for its money.

The year 2016 was characterised by a number of litigations in both the lower courts and the constitutional court.

Illegal demonstrations also kept the court and the police busy.

2016 started on a good note with the executive appointing the anti-corruption commission after almost three years of a vacuum.

The anti corruption commission was further put under the Office of the President and Cabinet removing it from the Ministry of Home Affairs where the arresting authority falls under.

The development was welcomed by many who anticipated an improvement in the handling of corruption issues.

2016 also saw opposition parties under the banner of NERA organising demonstrations which resulted in the burning of ZBC and ZRP vehicles.

One little known pastor Evan Mawarire became notorious as a result of some demonstrations which saw most people wrapping themselves in the Zimbabwean flag.

Mawarire was arrested and upon his release he fled the country.

Demonstrations were also witnessed in Epworth and Mabvuku that resulted in the arrest of more than 200 suspects. Former Bikita West legislator Munyaradzi Kereke was convicted of rape and sentenced to an effective 10 years behind bars.

The Prosecutor General Johannes Tomana was suspended and a tribunal was instituted to preside over his case in which he is being accused of abuse of office.

The year saw the announcement that the Chief Justice, Godfrey Chidyausiku will be retiring early next year.

The development created anxiety as to who would be the next chief justice of Zimbabwe.

In terms of the 2013 constitution, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) pronounced the nomination process of selecting the country’s next chief justice. However, few days before the interviews in public were conducted, an application challenging the process was filed at the High Court.

But the JSC went on with the interviews despite the executive having indicated it was in the process of amending the constitution on the appointment process.

On the 24th of December, the government gazetted a Constitutional Amendment Bill Number One seeking to empower the President to choose the chief justice, deputy chief justice and judge president.

The bill is likely to have rendered the December 12 interviews in public null and void. – State Media