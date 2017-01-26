TOMANA’S D-DAY: Tomorrow

Suspended Prosecutor-General Johannes Tomana is to hear on his fate tomorrow.

The PG’s suitability for office case is set to complete its hearings tomorrow.

The tribunal comprises of Chinhengo, University of Zimbabwe law lecturer, Emmanuel Magade and lawyer, Melania Matshiya as members.

It began its work on July 25 last year and was supposed to have concluded its work within three months.

Tomana’s lawyer, Tazorora Musarurwa confirmed that the hearing would end this week.

“We are likely to conclude the matter this Friday (tomorrow) after the tribunal hears evidence from all the 23 witnesses called. The process was slow as each witness had to be cross-examined,” he said.

In terms of the law, the tribunal is expected to submit a report of its findings to Mugabe and if found guilty, Tomana will automatically be relieved of his duties.

President Robert Mugabe suspended Tomana in June last year on charges of criminal abuse of office and set up a three-member tribunal to investigate him.

Tomana is facing charges of defying court orders and criminal abuse of office after he withdrew charges against two military intelligence officers, who were allegedly caught in a foiled attempt to bomb the Gushungo Dairy plant last January.

Tomana is also accused of failure to prosecute several cases involving high-profile political personalities like then deputy minister, Bright Matonga and refusal to issue certificates of private prosecution to Francis Maramwidze and Telecel Zimbabwe.

Of the cases, Maramwidze was the only one who finally got a certificate of private prosecution and successfully prosecuted former Bikita West MP, Muyaradzi Kereke, who eventually got a 10-year prison term for raping his minor relative at gunpoint.

Meanwhile, Advocate Ray Goba is acting Prosecutor-General. – Newsday