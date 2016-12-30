Tongues Wagging Over ‘Mysterious’ Lighting Strike Which Killed Gwanda Man

Staff Reporter | The gossip mill in Gwanda has gone into over-drive after a well known womaniser in the small town in Matebeleland South, was yesterday suddenly struck down by lightning in a bizarre incident.

Friends of the dead Gwanda man have sensationally claimed to ZimEye that their friend led a deceptive life and had snatched another man’s wife which they say could have led to the mysterious lightning strike, which killed him.

In a tip off following the ZimEye publication yesterday, the friends claim that the man who they identified as Milton “Mathousand” Moyo was last week involved in a terrible scuffle with an in-law relative over $600 which went missing and that he was allegedly the prime suspect on the matter.

Furthermore, the friends revealed to ZimEye that “Mathousand” has been in a long standing dirty love triangle involving a married woman and her husband.

According to the friends, the two men were always involved in brutal fist fights over the woman which the legitimate husband however always lost. The woman at the centre of the conflict is said to have been madly in love with Moyo, had virtually moved to live with him which infuriated her husband.

The friends claim that the lady involved is a primary school teacher who was pumping all her money to spoil the unemployed Moyo, who is also reported to have served time in prison for violence against his previous live in girlfriend over money issues.

According to the friends there were several other people in the informal mining business around town who were holding intense grudges against him as he always cheated them when it came to sharing proceeds from informal mining activities.

The friends claim that they are fully convinced that the lightning strike was “sent” directly to strike him by any of the numerous people angry at him. They claim that the most aggrieved were the in law relative and the husband who lost his wife.

“He was very stubborn and would not even listen to us as his friends when we tried to correct him especially about his relationship with a married woman,” said one of the friends.

“When the money went missing the owner of the money from Gokwe who was in a relationship with Moyo’s sister vowed that the person who took his money will pay drastically for it,” said the friend.

“People may claim that it is coincidence that he was struck by the lightning blow but as Africans we strongly believe and know that the lightning had been sent straight at him,” added the friend.

Family members whose contacts were given to ZimEye by the friends refused to comment on the matter.